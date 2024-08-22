Saturday October 5, 2024 11AM-3PM
John Lee Pratt Park | 120 River Road | Fredericksburg VA 22405
Join Stafford County Parks Recreation Facilities and Tourism for a day full of autumn fun and festivities at our annual Fall Family Festival. Celebrate the season with an array of activities designed for the whole family. From exciting games, delicious seasonal treats and live entertainment, there’s something for everyone.
- Pumpkin Derby (pre-registration required)
- Leroy Burks Band on Celebration Stage
- Petting Zoo and Pony Rides
- Crafters
- Food Trucks
- Hayrides
- Alpaca Farm
- Goody Bags
Event Schedule Coming Soon
Food Truck List
- Cafeto Espresso
- La Empanada Sabrosa
- Powdered Swirl Funnel Cakes VA
- SnowieFXBG
Artisan List
- Coastal Chic Permanent Jewelry
- CraftingRyan
- Twisted T’s Crochet
- Kindred’s Kandies LLC
- Ablcraftsforever