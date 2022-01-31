2022 will be the 25th annual local Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby race and will be held for the first time in Stafford. This year it will be held on Reservoir Road in Stafford County in front of the Rocky Run Elementary School. The Stafford Soap Box Derby is open for ages of 7-20 and registration is open on Tuesday, February 1st. The deadline to register is Sunday, May 1st, we encourage everyone to start the registration process! You must attend a clinic to finalize your registration and pay your registration fee of $50.

Here are important dates to mark on your calendars! Remember, they are subject to change. Follow Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby on Facebook for news and update.

Registration Deadline: May 1st

Clinics: March 13th, April 3rd, and May 1st

Inspection & Impound: May 14th and May 15th

Race Date: June 4th

About International Soap Box Derby®:

The International Soap Box Derby® is a youth gravity racing program that has run nationally since 1934. The winners of the stock, superstock, and Masters race will then race in the International Soap Box Derby. The program is administered by the International Soap Box Derby, Inc., an Akron, Ohio-based nonprofit organization. Children between the ages of 7-20 are eligible to race in the program. Kids, along with a parent, mentor, etc. build a car using a specially designed kit purchased from the ISBD. Races are held each year in officially sanctioned Soap Box Derby® race locations throughout the United States and a few foreign countries. The racing season culminates at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race, held each July at the world-famous Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio.